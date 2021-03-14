Clubhouse announces new program to help creators, app no longer requires contact access

Clubhouse today announced a new program dedicated to helping content creators who have been using the new social network. Named “Clubhouse Creator First,” the program will provide support for creators around the world to “host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize.”

The new Clubhouse program for creators was announced today on Twitter. The team behind the live audio-based social network is looking for 20 creators who are interested in learning more about how to use the app to reach more people and even monetize conversations.

Clubhouse Creator First is an accelerator program designed to help aspiring creators on Clubhouse host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize. If you’re interested in being part of it, please apply below!

Users interested in joining the program can apply through this form, which asks for some personal data and also what kind of content you create. Creators also have to submit a 3-minute sample audio of a show that will be reviewed by the Clubhouse team.

In addition to the new program for content creators, the latest update to the Clubhouse app has brought an important privacy change in how the app works. Users no longer have to allow access to their contact list to send Clubhouse invitations, which was previously required. You can now simply enter the phone number of the contact you want to invite.

Clubhouse is a social network completely based on audio chats. Users can create and join rooms in which several people talk in real-time. There are no other ways of interaction and conversations are not recorded, which means that you can’t listen to a chat that’s already over. In some ways, it can be compared to a live podcast.

Clubhouse no longer requires contacts access for sending invites in the latest update! You can now directly enter the number, or use the iOS contact picker (which doesn’t require contacts access) to send invite Glad to see these privacy improvements! pic.twitter.com/RYdQkjXU7R — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 14, 2021

According to a recent research, Clubhouse reached more than 8 million downloads on the iOS App Store in February this year. The app is only available for iPhone and it requires an invitation. The success of the social network has led both Facebook and Twitter to work on similar features to compete with Clubhouse.

On a related note, it was reported today that Clubhouse has been blocked in Oman due to local government censorship.

