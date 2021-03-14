Metrolinx adds Apple Pay support on Toronto’s Up Express

Metrolinx has started adding Apple Pay support on Toronto’s Up Express. For the same price as the PRESTO adult fare, UP Express customers can tap on a PRESTO device using Apple Pay with a Visa, Mastercard, or American Express credit card as a part of a pilot.

The UP Express connects Downtown Toronto with Toronto Pearson International Airport. People can use Apple Pay as other contactless payments, such as Google Pay and credit cards with NFC support.

“Our customers have asked for more ways to pay, and we’re so excited to roll out the next stage with PRESTO contactless payment on UP Express,” said Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster. “We are eager to build on this launch and deliver this to our customers around the region.”

To start using Apple Pay on Metrolinx, the consumer must avoid a situation called “card clash” and ensure the correct payment method is charged.

If you tap onto a PRESTO device using Apple Pay on your iPhone, when you finish your trip, you must tap again the iPhone. If you use your Apple Watch instead, a “card clash” might occur.

This means customers must tap on and off in the same way. Metrolinx also explains that you can pre-set your preferred credit card in your iPhone for easy access and use it anytime you feel like using credit as a payment method.

UP Express customers can also continue to use their PRESTO card or e-ticket to pay their fair.

In the spring, PRESTO plans to add Interac Debit as an option to pay for travel on UP Express. And then, following the UP Express pilot, PRESTO will be rolling out payment by credit, debit, and mobile wallets to more transit agencies across the region in a phased manner.

The video below shows how this works:

