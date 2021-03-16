Apple and Oprah are expanding their partnership with a new Siri feature for book recommendations while also promoting Oprah’s Book Club on Apple TV+.

If you ask Siri, “What’s Oprah reading?” the Apple’s personal assistant says that Oprah is now reading Gilead by Marilynne Robinson.

“Hi, everyone! Right now, we’re reading the ‘Gilead’ novels by Marilynne Robinson. These novels remind us to slow down, take a deep breath, and remember there is beauty all around this. Robinson’s language embodies a kind of elegant simplicity while conveying so much meaning. And the novels grapple with all the important themes – faith, love, family, our human condition. Join me as we journey into the world of Gilead.'”

Then, Siri says you can read the book on the Apple Books or catch the latest episodes of Oprah’s Book Club on Apple TV+.

The show launched on November 1, 2019, and its first season has seven episodes. The last one launched on October 2, 2020. According to Apple TV+ Press:

“Oprah’s Book Club” provides viewers with a front-row seat for unguarded conversations with incredible authors. Each episode features a book handpicked by Oprah, along with an interview about the issues that it brings to light. It’s a book club for today’s world — a window to other worlds. Readers around the world can easily discover Oprah’s Book Club through the Apple Books app, where they can learn more about the latest selection and browse previous selections in a beautiful and immersive experience. With the new Reading Goals feature in Apple Books, readers can make reading a daily habit more easily.

In 2018, Apple announced a multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey, and the relationship has extended to a variety of different endeavors. You can read Robinson’s book here or start watching Oprah’s Book Club on Apple TV+.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: