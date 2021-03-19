It’s not just you: Instagram, WhatsApp, and other Facebook apps are down

- Mar. 19th 2021 10:31 am PT

0

It’s not just you: Instagram and other Facebook apps are down. We’re seeing messages flowing in on social media and the Instagram web app is currently throwing a server error. Messages and posts are not loading in the app. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Reports on Twitter suggest that this outage is affecting the Facebook app, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger to varying degrees. #InstagramDown is trending on Twitter, and reports are flowing in that messages across Facebook’s recently-unified messaging system are failing.

Reload this page for the latest information.

