Apple releases Pages, Numbers, and Keynote updates with precise editing controls, updated media browser, more

Apple has released the latest versions of its iWork productivity suite today with 11.0 landing for the Pages, Numbers, and Keynote iOS and Mac apps. The new iOS builds feature support for precise editing controls, onscreen keyboards, the option to always open docs in edit mode, and more. Meanwhile, the new Mac versions include a new media browser, new AppleScript functionality, and more.

Version 11 for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for both iOS and Mac should be available now for all users in the App Store.

Here’s what’s new with each iOS version:

Pages 11.0:

Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects

Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more

Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them

Setting to always open documents in edit mode

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

Numbers 11.0:

Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects

Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more

Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them

Setting to always open spreadsheets in edit mode

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

Option to exclude the summary worksheet when exporting your spreadsheet to Microsoft Excel

Keynote 11.0:

Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects

Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more

Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them

Setting to always open presentations in edit mode

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

And here’s what new with the Mac versions:

Pages 11.0 for Mac:

Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

AppleScript functionality to change a document password or open password-protected documents

Numbers 11.0 for Mac:

Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

AppleScript functionality to change a spreadsheet password or open password-protected spreadsheets

Keynote 11.0 for Mac:

View your presenter notes, current slide, and next slide in a separate window while presenting

Thumbnail images in the build order window make it easier to edit complex sequences

Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

AppleScript functionality to change a presentation password or open password-protected presentations

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: