Apple releases Pages, Numbers, and Keynote updates with precise editing controls, updated media browser, more
Apple has released the latest versions of its iWork productivity suite today with 11.0 landing for the Pages, Numbers, and Keynote iOS and Mac apps. The new iOS builds feature support for precise editing controls, onscreen keyboards, the option to always open docs in edit mode, and more. Meanwhile, the new Mac versions include a new media browser, new AppleScript functionality, and more.
Version 11 for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for both iOS and Mac should be available now for all users in the App Store.
Here’s what’s new with each iOS version:
- Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
- Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
- Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
- Setting to always open documents in edit mode
- Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
- Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
- Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
- Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
- Setting to always open spreadsheets in edit mode
- Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
- Option to exclude the summary worksheet when exporting your spreadsheet to Microsoft Excel
- Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
- Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
- Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
- Setting to always open presentations in edit mode
- Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
And here’s what new with the Mac versions:
- Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos
- Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
- AppleScript functionality to change a document password or open password-protected documents
- Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos
- Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
- AppleScript functionality to change a spreadsheet password or open password-protected spreadsheets
- View your presenter notes, current slide, and next slide in a separate window while presenting
- Thumbnail images in the build order window make it easier to edit complex sequences
- Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos
- Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
- AppleScript functionality to change a presentation password or open password-protected presentations
