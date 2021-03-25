Broadcasts streaming radio app gains Big Sur design, M1 support, AirPlay picker

Broadcasts from Steve Troughton-Smith has received a sharp update that brings a macOS Big Sur redesign, support for M1 Macs, a sleep timer, AirPlay picker, and more to the universal streaming radio app.

The Broadcasts app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV launched last spring as a slick and simple way to listen to streaming radio. Now with version 2, Broadcasts for Mac has received a Big Sur UI overhaul and M1 Mac support along with other highly requested features like a sleep timer, AirPlay picker, sharp non-Retina rendering, and updates for the 10+ languages supported.

Other changes see Broadcasts continue playing even when the main window is closed and less-intrusive error alerts.

Broadcasts is a free download to try out with the included Irish Radio stations and a $4.99 in-app purchase to unlock the full app (on all your devices) and add your own stations.

Version 2.0 of Broadcasts full release notes:

Introduces an updated look & feel across the app, designed for macOS 11

Sleep Timer — set playback to gradually fade out after 15, 30, 60 minutes

New AirPlay & audio output picker in the main toolbar

Pixel-accurate rendering on non-Retina displays

Support for both Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs

Less-intrusive error display

Keeps playing when the main window is closed

Many thanks to the amazing folks contributing to the community translations for Broadcasts; if you’d like to improve Broadcasts support for your language, join in at https://github.com/steventroughtonsmith/broadcasts-localization

Following just after, version 2.0.1 brought the following:

Includes updates for included languages: Catalan German Spanish French Hungarian Italian Norwegian Bokmål Russian Serbian Swedish

Improves layout for editing panel Upgrade button in non-English languages

Upgrade menu item is now correctly hidden without having to relaunch the app after upgrading

