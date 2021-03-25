Snapchat testing new Remix feature to compete with TikTok Duets

Snapchat is testing a new Remix function to compete with TikTok Duets and Instagram’s Remix Reels. According to the leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, Snapchat is working on a feature to let you remix friends’ Stories. You can choose between different layouts to create your snap.

This feature will allow you to record a Snap, mention a few friends, and see what they can create with your video. With TikTok Duets, for example, it’s more than just singing with another person. You can create comedic dialogues, show two different perspectives of the same event, or even duet with yourself.

On the third image of the tweet below, you can see a bit more of how the Remix function works. You can select where you wanna place your friend’s video and also add a song to start recording.

In another tweet, the leaker says Snapchat is also working on an auto-captions feature to improve accessibility. A similar function is already available in the Apple Clips, but Snapchat is used by a lot more people than Apple Clips.

Snapchat launched the Remix feature to external beta tests, but it doesn’t give an exact date when it will be available to everyone. Regardless, it’s clear to see how the company has more features on the way to ramp up competition with TikTok.

