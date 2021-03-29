In the heart of Music City, the rhythm never stops. Singing and spirited nightlife are the drumbeat to a melody of visitors, residents, and artists sharing their love of music.

At the intersection of Broadway and Rep. John Lewis Way, downtown comes to life. A crowning retail and dining development, Fifth + Broadway, brings new energy to the city. The Bridgestone Arena draws fans from across the globe. Honky-Tonks keep the the music flowing all night long.

Starting today, one corner of Broadway will shine a bit brighter with the addition of Apple. A soaring new store opened today for visitors to explore.

This is Apple’s song to Music City. This is Apple Downtown Nashville.

🎵 Listen to the sounds of Downtown Nashville at night.

The Bridgestone Arena, Ryman Auditorium, and The National Museum of African American Music are all visible from Apple Downtown Nashville.

Apple Downtown Nashville anchors Fifth + Broadway, Nashville’s new shopping, dining, office, and living destination. Apple’s neighbor at Fifth + Broadway is The National Museum of African American Music, a space that celebrates the role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.

Starting in June, Apple and The National Museum of African American Music will collaborate on Today at Apple creative sessions celebrating Black Music Month. Nashville is also home to the studios of Apple Music Country, opening a door to unique performances by guest artists when in-store events return.

Visitors to Fifth + Broadway look at a Shot on iPhone billboard from Rep. John Lewis Way.

Visitors to Fifth + Broadway point towards Apple in front of Apple Music displays at the Bridgestone Arena.

🎵 Listen to the sounds of Downtown Nashville during the day.

In the words of the Apple community in Nashville:

The Forum at Apple Downtown Nashville.

Apple Downtown Nashville overlooks Lower Broadway.

Tables for Genius Support are located behind the freestanding Video Wall.

Apple Downtown Nashville creates a true stage for Lower Broadway with a granite base and limestone walls stretching to meet an acoustic wood ceiling. The store’s Forum, where Today at Apple sessions will be held, has a freestanding Video Wall facing Broadway and two rows of trees in planters with integrated seating.

Corner windows that stretch 30 feet from floor to ceiling offer unobstructed views of downtown and dissolve the corner of the block, opening a line of sight from the Bridgestone Arena to the Ryman Auditorium.

Behind the mirror-polished Video Wall are tables for Genius Support in a quieter setting. Around the perimeter of the store are Avenue display fixtures, including the latest bays spotlighting Apple Music and HomePod mini.

The Ryman Auditorium seen in a reflection on the mirror-polished Video Wall inside the store.

Apple’s latest store joins Apple Green Hills and CoolSprings Galleria in the Greater Nashville area, where Apple has served customers since 2005.

If you’d like to visit Apple Downtown Nashville, reserve an appointment to Shop with a Specialist for the best experience. Keep in mind that Apple’s health and safety guidelines are strictly enforced, including a mask requirement and limited store occupancy.

