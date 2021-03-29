Focos Live app for iOS updated with redesigned media selector and new video effects

Focus Live was introduced in 2020 with the ability to record and edit videos in portrait mode on iPhone and iPad using depth data from multi-lens cameras. The app was updated this week with some great new features, including a redesigned media selector and new effects that can be added to videos.

Version 1.3 of Focus Live makes it easier to find specific videos from your Photo Library. You can now change the layout of the results and also filter videos by aspect ratio, resolution, duration, date, and colors.

With the newly designed media selection interface, it is easier for you to choose videos & images by filtering them under the conditions of aspect ratio, resolution, duration & creation date. You can also mark the videos & images with color tags, then filter them with colors.

In addition to a new media selector, the update brings video effects to the app. Users now have access to multiple effects, including glitch, TV, dots, zoom, and more. These effects can be added during the editing process in Focos Live and work not only for videos with depth but with regular videos as well.

Transition effects and support for the Danish language have also been added to the app with version 1.3, as well as bug fixes and performance improvements.

As we covered last year, Focos Live generates a bokeh effect for videos, while the iPhone’s Portrait Mode works only with still photos. The app uses the depth data captured by the cameras, which requires a device with two or three lenses. Focus Lens works even better with the TrueDepth camera and the LiDAR scanner.

You can download Focos Live for free on the App Store, but some features are only available through in-app purchases.

