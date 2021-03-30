Belkin reveals new MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 accessories, including battery packs and more

Belkin has added a variety of new MagSafe compatible accessories to its website today. The new offerings, which are all listed as “coming soon,” include a magnetic fitness phone mount, a pair of magnetic wireless chargers, a face tracking magnetic mount, and more.

As first spotted by The 8-Bit, these new accessories were quietly added to Belkin’s website recently, without an official announcement from the company.

What’s important to keep in mind here is that these accessories are MagSafe compatible, not MagSafe certified. This means the accessories can tap into the iPhone 12’s array of magnetics, but their charging speeds are limited to 5/7.5W rather than the 15W provided by MagSafe.

First off, Belkin has revealed a pair of magnetic wireless battery packs, one of which is similar to other offerings from the likes of Hyper and Anker. There’s also a much larger one with a 10,000mAh battery inside. Here’s how Belkin describes this accessory:

Designed for the iPhone 12 series, this MagSafe compatible wireless charging pad doubles as a 10K power bank to take with you anywhere. Perfect magnetic alignment every time allows you to keep using your phone while it charges without detaching it from the pad, and a slim, portable design fits easily in your purse or pocket. When the pad needs a recharge, pass-through power allows you to plug it in while still powering your phone, so you never have to wait to charge. Get the best of both charging worlds with a dual-function charging pad and power bank.

The Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger 10K will retail for $69.99 when it’s available, while the 2500mAh version will retail for $49.99 when it’s made available.

Belkin has also detailed a new face tracking magnetic phone mount, which it says will use an accompanying app to help you easily record video:

Enjoy the freedom to move while creating content with a magnetic phone mount with face recognition tracking that turns 360 degrees and shoots from any angle. Featuring built-in magnetic technology, this mount snaps securely onto the iPhone 12 with easy, one-handed placement. An accompanying app can recognize your face, follows your movements while you shoot, and links directly to your social media channels.

Once it’s available, the magnetic phone mount will retail for $64.99 on Belkin’s website. Other new products listed by Belkin include:

Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount, $34.99:

This magnetic fitness phone mount allows you to securely attach your iPhone 12 to magnetic surfaces on indoor gym equipment with MagSafe technology, or attach it to handlebars with an included strap. View content from any angle with 360 degree rotation, and get into your flow.

Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W, $34.99:

Keep using your iPhone 12 model while it charges with our latest magnetic wireless charging stand. The perfect alignment of MagSafe delivers efficient and secure charging, with easy one-handed placement.

Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad 7.5W, $29.99:

Seamless magnetic attachment creates new iPhone 12 experiences. Designed so that you can keep using your phone while it charges, and place or take it anywhere with an extra-long cable.

You can check out Belkin’s full array of “MagSafe and magnetic chargers and accessories” on its website right here. Again, there’s no word on an official release date for these accessories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: