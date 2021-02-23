Anker beats Apple to market, new iPhone 12 MagSafe-compatible battery pack now available

The popular accessory maker Anker has officially released a new MagSafe-compatible wireless power bank for iPhone 12 users. This comes as rumors suggest Apple is developing its own similar accessory, but that it has faced some roadblocks in development. The Anker accessory was first teased at CES last month and is now available to order.

The new Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank features a 5,000mAh battery that can charge the iPhone 12 mini from 0 to 100% with a little to spare, the iPhone 12 from 0 to 95%, the iPhone 12 Pro from 0 to 97%, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max from 0 to 75%.

The magnetic MagSafe-compatible design is what makes this newest Anker PowerCore battery unique. It can attach to the back of the iPhone 12 and act as a portable wireless charger. Anker explains:

Snap and Go: Simple and convenient wireless charging; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone and watch the charging power flow.

Made for iPhone 12: Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Charges through compatible magnetic cases.

The Anker PowerCore Magnetic features LED indicators to show the remaining charge on the battery pack, as well as a USB-C port to charge other accessories and for recharging. It retails for $39.99 and will begin shipping on March 3.

Bloomberg reported last week that Apple is also developing a MagSafe battery accessory for the iPhone 12 series, but that it has faced a few issues in development. The report explained that Apple has been developing this new accessory “for at least a year,” and it has been “scheduled to launch in the months following the release of the iPhone 12 line.”

What’s important to keep in mind is that MagSafe accessories can charge at 15W, but this Anker accessory is only “MagSafe-compatible,” not MagSafe certified. The Anker PowerCore Magnetic will be limited to standard Qi charging speeds of 7.5W with the iPhone 12.

Whether or not Apple’s MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 ends up seeing the light of day remains to be seen, but the MagSafe-compatible Anker is available to order from today.

Thanks, Zach!

