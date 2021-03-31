Stacktrace Podcast 129: “Dependencies gone wild”

- Mar. 31st 2021 5:28 am PT

John is excited about SwiftUI animations, Rambo updates the unofficial WWDC app, Xiaomi resurrects AirPower, and Apple announces WWDC21. Also, the latest Apple TV rumors, and what’s good to keep in mind when hosting a Hackathon.

