Stacktrace Podcast 129: “Dependencies gone wild”

John is excited about SwiftUI animations, Rambo updates the unofficial WWDC app, Xiaomi resurrects AirPower, and Apple announces WWDC21. Also, the latest Apple TV rumors, and what’s good to keep in mind when hosting a Hackathon.
Links
- The unofficial WWDC app for macOS
- Apple’s official Developer app
- SwiftUI animations
- UIView’s animate API
- UIKit animation options
- Rambo’s animation talk from BA: Swiftable
- Swift by Sundell Discover: Combine
- Apple’s WWDC21 press release
- Rambo’s tweet about Apple’s WWDC announcement artwork
- Xiaomi’s version of AirPower
- Report on the new Apple TV remote
