All of today’s best deals are headlined by a World Backup Day sale on hard drives and SSDs from $42. That’s on top of official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases from $20 and Anker’s Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $183. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon World Backup Day sale from $42

In honor of World Backup Day, Amazon’s new sale is now offering up to 25% off drives from Western Digital, SanDisk, Samsung, and more. One standout here is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for $240. Originally $450 and fetching closer to $300 these days, this is at least $60 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find.

This one features up to 1050MB/s read/write speeds inside of the “durable” silicon shell with two-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance. And you’ll also find the up to 2000MB/s Extreme PRO Portable 2TB SSD model on sale for $270, down from the usual $350, right now.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases from $20

Amazon is currently offering the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio for $72. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 44% in savings, beats our previous mention by $19, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. The iPhone 11 Pro version is also on sale for $66, down from its $129 going rate.

Apple’s Folio cases wrap your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards, and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker’s Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls to low of $183

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $183. Down from its usual $250 going rate, you’re saving 27% with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by $37 and marking a new all-time low. This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers.

