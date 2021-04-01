Eve activating Thread radio in Aqua sprinkler controller for Apple HomeKit

Eve has fully invested in Apple’s HomeKit smart device platform over the years, and now the company is continuing its push into the next phase of connected devices. The second-generation Aqua hose and sprinkler controller with HomeKit is receiving a firmware update that activates Thread compatibility.

Thread is the new language that smart home products across major brands are learning. For customers, this means no more gateway boxes or bridges are required for making smart home accessories talk to the network. In the case of HomeKit, all that’s needed to open Thread communication is a HomePod mini somewhere in the home.

The new firmware update for the second-gen Aqua is available starting today through the Eve app for iPhone and iPad.

With Eve Aqua, the Eve portfolio now includes three Thread-enabled accessories for the U.S. and Canada, including the Eve Door & Window contact sensor and the Eve Weather connected weather station. A new, Thread-enabled generation of the Eve Energy smart plug will be available end of April for the U.S./Canada and U.K., a version for Europe is already shipping. With Thread enabled, users can enjoy an extended range when a Thread device with router capabilities like Eve Energy is placed between Eve Aqua and a HomePod Mini. As a Full Thread Device, Eve Energy relays other Thread accessories’ data packages and enhances the stability and reach of the smart home.

Eve Aqua is an affordable add-on accessory that lets you control water flow through hoses and sprinklers using Siri, automations, and Apple’s Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

