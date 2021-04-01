Research shows US iPhone users spent an average of $138 on apps in 2020, 38% more than in 2019

Earlier today, we shared a report about the record spend on apps during the pandemic, and now a Sensor Tower research shows that iPhone users really have been spending more than ever in the App Store ecosystem. iPhone users in the U.S. spent an average of $138 on apps in 2020, which is 38% more than in 2019.

The Sensor Tower research looked at how much iPhone users located in the US have spent on apps over the past year, which includes individual app purchases and in-app purchases. However, data from e-commerce and services apps such as Amazon and Uber were not considered.

In 2018, the average spending on apps among users in the U.S. was $79. The number increased to $100 in 2019 and has now reached $138. The research also points out that the gaming category had the highest growth last year, rising from $53.80 in 2019 to $76.80 in 2020.

Average in-app spending per U.S. iPhone reached a new record in 2020 and saw the greatest annual growth since 2016 when it grew 42 percent Y/Y. At the same time, this growth significantly exceeded the 27 percent Y/Y increase seen between 2018 and 2019 when it rose from $79 to $100.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and people spending more time at home, users have been investing in more entertainment options, which includes games and streaming services. Despite the impressive numbers, Sensor Tower believes that the average consumer spending on apps this year may not be as significant as in 2020 since some people are now returning to their regular routines with in-person spaces opening once again.

Even so, this reinforces the important role that the App Store has in Apple’s revenue and also for many app developers around the world. Apple reported $15.76 billion in services revenue during its fiscal Q1 2021 — the category includes the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and other Apple services.

