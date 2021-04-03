How to transfer Apple Music songs to Spotify, Pandora, and more

If you’ve ever thought about switching your Apple Music subscription to Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, Deezer, or the vice versa, one thing that probably made you change your mind is “how am I going to transfer all my songs from a streaming service to another?” Well, here’s the answer.

If you have thousands of songs and lots of playlists, adding one by one doesn’t seem like a good call. And if for any reason you have multiple music streaming services, there’s a simple way to keep all of them updated with the FreeYourMusic app.

The app has two options: you can transfer one hundred songs and that’s it or you can pay for it. Here are the tiers:

Basic: One-time-purchase with the possibility to transfer an unlimited number of songs, playlists, and albums on all platforms, and with lifetime updates.

Premium: Pay per month and receive e-mail support, share playlists across streaming services, auto-synchronization of all playlists/albums, backup your playlist in the cloud, and the ability to cancel anytime.

Lifetime: One-time-purchase and you get everything available on the Premium plan.

FreeYourMusic is available on iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and Linux and offers support to basically every music streaming service available.

How to transfer Apple Music songs to Spotify

Once you installed the app, it allows you to easily transfer your music library:

Select your current platform as a source, for example, Apple Music.

Then select the platform where you want to create a new playlist, for example, Spotify.

Find playlists, albums, or tracks you want to transfer from Apple Music to Spotify.

Confirm your action and done.

One tip I give you is if you have thousands of songs, you may want to transfer first your main playlists. The transfer between services is really fast, but if you have a lot of songs, it can take a few days.







