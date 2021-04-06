Apple launches new ‘Find My Certification’ app for third-party device makers

Apple has debuted a new “Find My Certification Asst.” app today that is designed to let third-party companies test how their accessories will work with the Find My application. This comes after Apple announced at WWDC 2020 that it would open up the Find My network to third-party products for the first time.

The new app was first spotted by TechCrunch and it hit the App Store on Sunday, April 4, but is not yet propagated to App Store categories or charts. Apple explains in the app’s description that this app will be required for companies looking to integrate with the Find My network.

Use the Find My Certification Assistant to test discovery, connection, and other key requirements for accessories you develop that incorporate Find My network technology. For more information about Find My network certification, visit the MFi Portal at mfi.apple.com.

Some companies have already announced products that will be able to integrate with the Find My network. For instance, Belkin’s “SoundForm Freedom” AirPods competitors will support the Find My network. This means you’ll be able to track these headphones inside the Find My app alongside your other Apple products.

Introducing a new program that will let customers locate your products using the power of the vast Find My network. With hundreds of millions of Apple devices around the world, advanced end-to-end encryption, and industry-leading security, users can locate their items within the Find My app with the peace of mind that their privacy is protected.

The launch of the Find My Certification Assistant application suggests that Apple could be about to flip the switch on allowing third-party accessories to integrate with the Find My application. This comes as the iOS 14.5 beta continues to enable new features in the Find My app, including the new “Items” tab.

Meanwhile, Apple’s own AirTag item trackers are nowhere to be found, but rumors have suggested they could be released sometime this spring.

the 3 products on the splash screen are marked “TEMP-ICON” got a feeling Apple will have a slate of 3rd party MFi find my accessories like bags, luggage, etc. alongside AirTags https://t.co/4d7F6hm7mN — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) April 6, 2021

