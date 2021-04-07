LG launches 2021 soundbar lineup with AirPlay 2 and Siri support

After quitting the smartphone market, LG keeps expanding its home entertainment business with the 2021 soundbar lineup. This year, LG is betting on Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AirPlay 2, and Siri support.

LG says the 2021 soundbar lineup offers “high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality, and stylish aesthetics with a modern look that is designed to complement LG’s TVs.”

There are five models in the 2021 lineup: SPD7Y, SPY7, SP8YA, SP9YA, and SP11RA. According to LG, the entire 2021 soundbar lineup supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic three-dimensional audio. With Dolby Vision compatibility via 4K pass-through, the new models “ensure the level of the picture and sound quality needed for genuinely cinematic home viewing.”

The SP11RA, SP9YA, and SP8YA soundbar models are compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. With support for Apple AirPlay 2, customers can stream, control, and share their favorite music and other content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

The 2021 LG soundbar lineup has HDMI eARC support, enabling a higher bitrate, high-resolution content, and uncompressed Dolby Atmos audio with just one cable. With AI Room Calibration, these soundbars offer optimal sound in any environment, using spatial awareness technology to measure a room’s dimensions, then customizing the sounder’s audio settings.

LG says to reduce environmental impact and waste even further, the company adopted friendlier packaging for its entire soundbar lineup using mainly recycled molded pulp and “far less” EPS foam and plastic.

Although pricing has yet to be announced, the 2021 LG soundbar lineup will begin rolling out this month in Europe and North America, with additional models coming later this year. It’s possible to find the 2020 soundbar lineup with a discount.

