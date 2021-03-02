Samsung has unveiled its new smart TV lineup for 2021. With MICRO LED technology, Samsung Neo QLED, and lifestyle TVs will support 8K and 4K content, while also continuing to support AirPlay 2 and the Apple TV app.

AirPlay 2 and the Apple TV app are available on Samsung’s smart TVs launched in 2018 or sooner. This 2021 lineup promotes bigger screens, better image quality, and a better gaming experience combined with continued support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology and TV app. AirPlay 2 allows you to easily send content from Apple devices to Samsung TVs. The TV app makes it easy to access Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and more.

Starting with Samsung’s new MICRO LED, this technology is now coming to US customers. First introduced at the CES 2018 as “The Wall,” which could reach up to 292 inches, it will be available in 110-inch and 99-inch sizes globally at the end of March. An 88-inch size is launching this fall while a 76-inch is also on the cards.

With “superb brightness, deep blacks, and breathtaking image quality,” according to Samsung, MICRO LED also prevents burn-in and ensures the screen stays vibrant over its lifetime. With this technology, you can transform four screens into one. Thanks to 4Vue (Quad View), consumers can watch up to four things simultaneously.

Samsung Neo QLED brings 8K and 4K support with new mini-LED technology

The Samsung Neo QLED is also available in a variety of screen sizes, 8K and 4K resolution, and with new mini-LED technology. Notably, Apple is also expected to adopt mini-LED later this year.

With deep blacks, bright lights, and smart upscaling technology, Samsung Neo QLED delivers an ultra-realistic picture, whether you’re watching a football game or playing one on your gaming console.

And if you like gaming with the new Xbox Series X, Samsung is the official TV partner of the console in the US and Canada. The company has also partnered with AMD to develop the first TV with Freesync Premium Pro support for both PC and console games to deliver an exceptional HDR gaming experience.

Samsung Neo QLED’s 8K model (QN800A and QN900A) will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, while the 4K models (QN90A and QN85A) will reflect an even wider selection, starting at 50 inches.

Samsung keeps promoting ‘TVs with style’

If you don’t care about high specs but want something that looks good in your living room, Samsung is also announcing the new 2021 Frame.

This TV will feature more original artwork with new partnerships with NAVA Contemporary and Etsy. Customers can curate their own personal art collection with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art from world-renowned institutions.

The TV is also receiving new mountain options like the Slim Fit Wall-Mount to five bezel options and more from third-party providers. Additionally, 2021 The Frame is slimmer than ever, at 24.9 millimeters deep.

If you still want to add more to Samsung’s The Frame, the company is releasing later this year “My Shelf,” a new accessory that lets you create a tailored wall with personal touches to complement your screen and decor. The “My Shelf” can be attached to the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch Frame sizes, and will be available in four different colors: beige, white, brown, and black.

