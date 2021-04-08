Readdle’s popular multi-purpose ‘Documents’ app now available on M1 Macs

Readdle’s Documents for iPhone and iPad is a multi-purpose app that offers everything from local and cloud storage, downloads management, PDF editor, media player, and even a VPN. Now the company is making it available for M1 Macs.

Since the first Apple Silicon M1 Macs launched late last fall, developers have been able to allow their iPhone and iPad apps to run on the machines – downloadable right from the Mac App Store.

Now Readdle has made its popular multi-purpose Documents app available for M1 Macs. The developer detailed the news in a press release today:

Documents by Readdle comes to M1 Mac! Meet your first super app for desktop! Today we are delighted to bring everything you loved in Documents on iPhones & iPads to Macs running Apple Silicon. It lets you do what you want with your files without jumping between dozens of apps: manage all your files and cloud services; browse the web; connect a built-in VPN to stay private; listen to music; watch videos; read books; edit PDFs; open 40+ file-formats including .flac, .mkv, .avi, .rar

That means subscribers who already pay for Documents Plus will get all the premium features on their M1 Macs.

Documents is a free download from the Mac App Store with the Plus subscription going for $49.99/year to get all of the app’s features.

