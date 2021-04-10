HomePod still available nearly one month after being discontinued

- Apr. 10th 2021 5:39 am PT

0

This Monday, HomePod completes one month as a discontinued Apple product. Different than the iMac Pro, which vanished from the store within 13 days, the white HomePod is still being sold almost everywhere in the U.S.

It was March 12 when Apple announced that the original HomePod would be discontinued, as it shifted its focus to the HomePod mini. Here’s what the company said back then:

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on the mini model. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

At that time, the Space Gray HomePod was already gone, but the white one remained on the Apple Online Store and in most Apple retail stores.

After a month, this continues to be a sad reality for Apple’s first smart speaker in years. As my colleague Ben Lovejoy wrote, HomePod is Apple’s most misunderstood product and although many people like it, it’s clear to see why it wasn’t the mainstream hit Apple had hoped.

The YouTuber Michael Kukielka, as known as DetroitBORG, bought at least two HomePods after Apple discontinued the product, and by his surprise, the models he bought were from the launch stock… three years ago.

Combining all of this, it’s clear why Apple stopped selling the product. Apple also dropped the HomePod price by $50 and heavily discounted it for employees.

Now we have to wait and see how long Apple will let a discontinued product live because as of now, it seems the white HomePod could stay for a while longer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod is Apple’s effort to “reinvent home music" and features a 7 tweeter array, a 4-inch woofer and is powered by Apple’s A8 chip. The device acts as a standalone way for users to interact with Siri, Apple Music, and more.

About the Author