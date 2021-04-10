HomePod still available nearly one month after being discontinued

This Monday, HomePod completes one month as a discontinued Apple product. Different than the iMac Pro, which vanished from the store within 13 days, the white HomePod is still being sold almost everywhere in the U.S.

It was March 12 when Apple announced that the original HomePod would be discontinued, as it shifted its focus to the HomePod mini. Here’s what the company said back then:

At that time, the Space Gray HomePod was already gone, but the white one remained on the Apple Online Store and in most Apple retail stores.

After a month, this continues to be a sad reality for Apple’s first smart speaker in years. As my colleague Ben Lovejoy wrote, HomePod is Apple’s most misunderstood product and although many people like it, it’s clear to see why it wasn’t the mainstream hit Apple had hoped.

The YouTuber Michael Kukielka, as known as DetroitBORG, bought at least two HomePods after Apple discontinued the product, and by his surprise, the models he bought were from the launch stock… three years ago.

The 2nd HomePod I bought after their cancellation is also from the launch stock. pic.twitter.com/57hnST0TeJ — Michael Kukielka 😷 (@DetroitBORG) March 17, 2021

Combining all of this, it’s clear why Apple stopped selling the product. Apple also dropped the HomePod price by $50 and heavily discounted it for employees.

Now we have to wait and see how long Apple will let a discontinued product live because as of now, it seems the white HomePod could stay for a while longer.

