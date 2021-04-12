Apple shares ‘New Beginnings’ Mac ad aimed at newly admitted college students

This evening Apple shared a new ad that’s part of the Behind the Mac campaign, aimed at newly admitted college students. Like Apple’s previous Behind the Mac ads, this one features black and white clips of people interacting with their Macs. In this new ad you can see a series of college students reacting to acceptance letters on their Macs.

Cheerful students and excited families explode with joy as they read letters on MacBooks. To watch the new ad, scroll down on Apple’s homepage and click “watch the film” or you can watch it directly by clicking this link. Unfortunately, the ad isn’t available yet on Apple’s YouTube channel so we can’t embed it.

Apple’s Behind the Mac campaign debuted in 2018 and was designed to highlight the creativity and ingenuity that the Mac can enable. In fact, this isn’t the first student-focused Behind the Mac ad. Since its debut, Apple has released a variety of different ads as part of the campaign. It’s included everyday people to huge celebrities and celebrated special moments like International Women’s Day.

Apple’s most recent Behind the Mac ad before this new one featured celebrities like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Grimes, Spike Lee, Stephen Colbert, RuPaul and more. It debuted during Apple’s November Mac event.







