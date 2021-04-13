Adobe Premiere Rush is now optimized for Apple Silicon Macs

Adobe has been gradually updating its Creative Cloud apps with native support for Apple Silicon Macs. Today, Premiere Rush gets an upgrade.

In addition to performance optimizations for M1 Mac owners, Premiere Rush on iOS includes a new Timeline Context Menu and changes to reset functionality.

Adobe Premiere Pro also received a small update today with Dynamic Lumetri Previews. Premiere Pro doesn’t have native Apple Silicon support yet, but a beta version is available.

Adobe previously updated Photoshop and Lightroom with native Apple Silicon support.

Premiere Rush now includes support for Apple M1 computers, including recently released models like MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro M1, and MacMini M1.

New Timeline Context Menu: You can now tap a video clip on the timeline to bring up the context menu on iOS. Use the context menu to split, duplicate, or delete a clip. Tap a video clip with audio to separate the audio clip from the video.

Changes to Reset Functionality: On iOS and Android, us reset for Color, Audio, and Transforms to resets all adjustments. On desktop use the reset function to reset color adjustments.

H.264/HEVC encode performance on Windows (Intel): New optimizations further improve export times using Intel Quick Sync hardware acceleration., up to 1.8x faster than Premiere Pro 14.0.

Dynamic Lumetri Previews: Lumetri presets now display a frame from your current sequence and thumbnails for Lumetri presets in the Effects panel dynamically update, providing a preview of the preset.

