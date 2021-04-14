Apple respiratory study now recruiting, aims to find if Apple Watch can detect COVID-19 early

Back at the September 2020 event, as part of the Apple Watch Series 6 announcement, Apple said it was collaborating with the Seattle Flu Study and the University of Washington to determine if the Apple Watch can predict respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 …

The Apple Respiratory Study is now recruiting for participants. If you want to volunteer, you must live in the greater Seattle area and be aged 22 or over.

Participants will be required to wear an Apple Watch provided by the study at all times, and fill out short surveys in the Apple Research app.

The study will use data collected from the Apple Watch’s Series 6 blood oxygen sensor and heart rate monitor to try and find patterns that can serve as early signals of respiratory conditions, including COVID-19.

Previous Apple health studies have contributed to scientific research and led to consumer-facing features, such as the irregular heart rate rhythm feature in watchOS.

In addition to the Seattle research, Apple announced two other Apple Watch health studies related to blood oxygen. This includes studies into asthma and heart failure.

