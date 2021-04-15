WhatsApp for iOS started rolling out version 2.21.71 of its app today with notable new features, including Disappearing Message changes and improvements to media viewing.

When the user updates WhatsApp for iOS with this new version, they will be able to see a larger image and video preview shared with friends or groups in a chat. This functionality is similar to what Twitter is testing when you share a single picture on the platform.

Previously, when a user sent a photo on WhatsApp, the image would appear square. Now, it’s larger than usual. This will benefit users who want to quickly take a look at a picture without the need to open it.

Another change WhatsApp introduced with version 2.21.71 is the ability of all participants in a group to be able to change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. Admins can still have control by changing the “Edit Group Info” setting.

With this feature, messages will disappear after seven days if they’re sent to a chat that has disappearing messages turned on. WhatsApp notes that media and messages won’t disappear from outside the chat or from any devices they’re saved on. When a message is forwarded, saved, or favorited, it won’t disappear as well. This was first introduced last year, and now it expands for all users in a group chat.

Recently, WhatsApp started testing a way to migrate chat history between iPhone and Android devices. Last month, the app received permission from the Brazilian Central Bank to allow payments within the platform.

