Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple announces $200 million investment fund for forest restoration projects
- Apple Pay with Express Transit support comes to San Francisco’s Clipper card
- Apple silicon supplier TSMC warns chip shortages will persist into 2022
- Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases now on sale from $14 (Save up to 64%)
- Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gaming at $85 (New low), more from $70
- Anker heads into the weekend with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $11
