Twitter facing its second partial outage in 24 hours

Twitter is having another partial outage this Saturday morning. If you’re having trouble using or logging into the social network, you’re not alone.

According to the DownDetector, some users started to share this Saturday morning that they’re not able to log in to Twitter. Complaints started around 5 AM PT. Users in South America seem to be the most affected this time. The company’s official support page had also acknowledged this error:

Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021

On Friday night, Twitter faced the same issue with people on east coast of the U.S. Users were unable to send tweets or DMs. This time, users are facing trouble to login and clicking on their profiles.

Are you having trouble with Twitter this Saturday morning? Tell us is the comment section down below.

