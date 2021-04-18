Poll: How often do you upgrade your iPhone?

A recent survey showed that one of three customers plan to stick with their iPhone for at least more than three years. As the iPhone upgrade cycle slows down, are you still buying a new phone every year or waiting longer?

Apple currently sells five different iPhone models, if you consider the 12 and 12 Pro lines as two completely different phones. As the game-changing features don’t come as often as they once did back in the first years of the iPhone, and the price of the phone keeps rising, people just stick around a bit longer with their current phones.

If we compare all the current iPhones Apple sells, which probably are the ones people use, we have to compare the iPhone XR to the iPhone 12 Pro Max to start seeing what really changed over these years.

When people upgrade to a new iPhone, they expect a longer battery life and design changes, followed by more storage, high-quality videos and photos, and a faster processor.

As Apple only makes high-end processors, anyone, right now, with an A12 Bionic chip won’t have trouble performing day-to-day tasks with the almost three years old processor. The main problem usually tends to be the battery life that can deteriorate within a year or two.

When it happens, people can choose over upgrading their phone or repairing the battery with Apple. When customers choose to repair the iPhone’s battery, it basically feels as good as new, as it will last as long as it did in the first days and the processor will be able to deliver its full power again.

Since Apple introduced the OLED display on the iPhone, using the Dark Mode and buying a bigger Pro Max phone were ways for users to get more battery life. The cameras are also getting better over time. For example, you can still take amazing pictures on the iPhone XR but if you’re looking for Night Mode, ultrawide photos, or even a better zoom, you’ll have to choose a newer phone.

Now, the only iPhone that is really different from all the others is the second-generation SE, launched in 2020. With the classic Home button and larger bezels, the iPhone SE is a powerful phone with a compact and simpler design. Its cameras compare to the 2019 iPhone 11 lineup but its selling point is the $399 price tag for those who don’t like changing.

If you’re an Apple fan, you probably upgrade your iPhone every year for slightly better performance and cameras, as well as the exclusive features. In the 11 line, it was the ultra-wide lens, the Pro Max size, and the U1 chip. With the the iPhone 12 line, for example, it’s the 5G and LiDAR Scanner, plus the new design.

With that in mind, how often do you upgrade your iPhone and why? Tell us in the comment section below.

