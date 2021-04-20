HomePod 14.5 RC now available to developers

After the Apple event today, the company is seeding the Release Candidate for HomePod 14.5.

HomePod 14.5 software has the build 18L203 and, only invited developers can try this beta. Apple also released its release notes:

“HomePod Software Version 14.5: This update includes general performance and stability improvements.”

With HomePod 14.5 latest beta, 9to5Mac was able to confirm that Siri’s additional voices have been added to this build. With iOS 14.5 beta 6, Siri no longer defaults to a female voice.

HomePod OS is based on the Apple TV software. 9to5Mac discovered that the tvOS 14.5 beta 6 brought pieces of evidence that a new Apple TV is on the way, with 120Hz support and a new Remote.

HomePod 14.5, which is based on the tvOS, will be the first update for the smart speaker from Apple after it being discontinued early this month. The company said it’s now focusing on the HomePod mini.

Spot any major changes in today’s new release of tvOS 14.5? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

