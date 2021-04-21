Apple cuts price of nano-texture upgrade for 27-inch iMac, but not for the Pro Display XDR

Apart from all the announcements Apple made during its Spring Loaded event, there are always a few things the company rearranges without much alarm. This time around, for instance, Apple has quietly reduced the price of the nano-texture display upgrade on the 27-inch iMac.

When Apple presented a new 27-inch iMac in 2020, the company introduced a nano-texture upgrade for those who want to reduce glare. First available with the Pro Display XDR, this feature was priced for $500 extra in the 27-inch iMac. Now, it costs $300 more.

Different from the recently announced 24-inch iMac, the 27-inch model still features an Intel processor. With a 5K Retina display, it has the tenth-generation Intel chip with up to 128GB of RAM, 8TB of SSD, and with graphics configurable to AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

The 27-inch iMac has a variety of I/O ports, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and comes with the classic Mac design.

Weirdly, while this model received a cut-off in the nano-texture upgrade, the Pro Display XDR, debuted in 2019, still costs $1,000 more for those who want a nano-texture glass.

The Pro Display XDR has a 6K 32-inch Retina display, with 1600 nits peak and contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Apple promises a wide viewing angle for $4.999, while the Pro Display XDR with nano-texture costs $5,999.

Apple also sells separately the VESA Mount Adapter from the Pro Display XDR.

