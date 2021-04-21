After a bunch of new videos on its YouTube channel about the “Spring Loaded” event, Apple is sharing two new “Behind the Mac” ads about how Billie Eilish’s brother Finnneas creates songs using a Mac and students getting into college.

It’s not the first ad Apple has released about college life. Early in April, the company shared a “New Beginnings” Mac ad that focused on newly admitted college students.

In the 38-second ad called “Behind the Mac: Headed for College,” you can see a bunch of students with their MacBooks and iMacs receiving the college acceptance news.

With “Behind the Mac with FINNEAS,” Billie Eilish’s brother says the Mac is “the last instrument I learned.”

In the three-minute-long ad, the musician goes through his creation method and how Apple products help him out.

To me, trying to make music on a computer feels like a sort of inherently organic and live experience. It’s like not fixing everyone on their mistakes.

On Tuesday, Apple announced its fourth Mac with the M1 chip. The 24-inch iMac has seven different colors, a brand new design, and a matching Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad for every color.

Until 2022, Apple is probably going to focus more on its computers, as the company is refreshing its entire line with its own processors.

