AppleCare+ now available for Apple TV; Mac coverage can now be extended beyond three years

Following this week’s special event, Apple has made some changes to the AppleCare+ plans, which offer additional support for Apple hardware. For the first time, there’s an AppleCare+ plan available for Apple TV, and customers can now extend Mac coverage beyond three years.

AppleCare+ is a paid plan that provides not only extended technical support for Apple products, but also accidental damage coverage for devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With the introduction of the sixth-generation Apple TV, the company now offers an AppleCare+ plan for the owners of its set-top box.

The new AppleCare+ plan for Apple TV can be purchased for $29 or in monthly payments of $4.83 for six months. As noted by MacRumors, only a standard AppleCare plan was previously offered for the Apple TV — which only extended technical support but didn’t cover accidental damage.

In related news, Apple updated a support article this week in which it mentions that customers who have already purchased an AppleCare+ plan for Mac can finally extend it beyond three years. Previously, customers had no way to renew their AppleCare+ coverage after the three-year period was over.

According to the company, the new coverage must be purchased at least 30 days before the end of the original AppleCare+ coverage; otherwise, renewal will not be possible. Extending AppleCare+ coverage for Mac beyond three years is only available in the US and requires payment that renews annually.

In the United States, if you paid upfront for an AppleCare+ plan for your Mac, you can purchase new coverage that renews annually. Purchase the new coverage within 30 days of the end date of your original coverage. To purchase the new coverage, go to mysupport.apple.com and follow the on-screen instructions. The new coverage automatically renews until canceled.

More details about AppleCare+ plan coverage can be found on Apple’s official website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: