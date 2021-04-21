All of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $111 off, Nomad’s 25% off spring sale, and this Lutron Caseta HomeKit starter set at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $111 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air from $948 for the entry-level model. Down from it $999 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $51 in savings, is $1 under our previous mention, and one of the best prices of the year. You can also save up to $111 on higher-end configurations with upgraded RAM and storage space.

Yesterday saw the launch of the first M1-powered iMac, but those wanting to work away from the desktop will find Apple’s latest MacBook Air to fit the bill instead. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, you’ll find improved performance thanks to the M1 chip, as well as increased battery life and a fan-less build. That’s alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package.

Nomad’s 25% off spring sale discounts iPhone gear

Nomad is now launching a new sitewide spring sale today that’s taking 25% off its entire collection of iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and other leather accessories. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the Leather Rugged Folio iPhone 12 MagSafe Case for $60. Down from its usual $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen.

Available for every iPhone 12 model, Nomad’s MagSafe folio case provides some extra protection to your handset alongside a stylish Horween leather finish. Alongside 10-foot drop protection, the folio cover can hold six ID cards and has a soft lining to keep your screen safe. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter kit falls to $80

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $80. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches the all-time low, and is the first price cut of the year. This starter kit includes everything needed to deck out your smart home with the Lutron Caseta ecosystem.

Alongside the bridge, which pairs everything together, you’ll find an in-wall dimmer light switch alongside a Pico remote for controlling things from the couch. The entire system integrates with HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant for voice control, setting automations, or just using your smartphone to dim the overhead lights.

