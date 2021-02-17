MagSafe comes to Nomad’s Horween leather Rugged Case and Folio for iPhone 12

Nomad is out today with two nice additions to its popular case lineup for iPhone 12 devices. The Rugged Case and Rugged Folio that feature quality Horween leather now have official MagSafe integration as well as 10-foot drop protection, and more.

It’s always nice to see more MagSafe accessories hit the market and Nomad’s latest Rugged Case and Folio are solid alternatives to Apple’s own MagSafe Leather Cases and others already available.

As the name suggests, the Rugged Case and Folio with MagSafe are more durable than your average case with 10-foot drop protection. Here’s how Nomad describes its latest shock absorption tech:

With an all new internal shock absorption bumper, as well as a full 360 degree exterior TPU bumper, Rugged Case is now equipped to protect against drops up to 10ft, keeping your iPhone safe from unexpected tumbles.

The Rugged Case is a traditional option while the Rugged Folio that also got the MagSafe treatment offers storage for up to six cards and case along with protection for your screen.

The new Rugged Case and Rugged Folio with MagSafe are available now in rustic brown, black, and natural (light tan). The case goes for $59.95 and the folio runs $79.95 for all of the iPhone 12 models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: