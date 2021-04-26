If you want a shiny new M1-powered 24-inch iMac, but would prefer back bezels – or even to have a completely black iMac – dbrand has you covered.

I said last week that Apple’s decision to go with white bezels on the colorful new iMacs had left me bemused, and it seems the majority of 9to5Mac readers agree …

White bezels. I mean, why – just why? Virtually every monitor on the planet, including all of Apple’s MacBooks, have a black bezel. So do the vast majority of TVs. Cinema projector screens too. There’s good reason for that: Black absorbs light, and essentially fades into invisibility when you view the screen. White bezels, in contrast, reflect light into your eyes and reduce the apparent contrast of the display. I mean, I know there have been iPhones with white bezels, and there are iPads with them even today, but it makes no sense to me as the only option, especially on a large(ish) screen. It also looks weird to me to have screen, then white bezel, then color.

In our poll, some 53% of you either dislike or hate the white bezels, with just 22% of you liking or loving them.

dbrand says it was equally baffled.

Tim Cook once said, “An iMac customer can have bezels in any color that they want, so long as they’re white.” Baffled by this declaration, Apple’s product designers had no choice but to make it a reality with the iMac 24″ (2021). White display bezels, a huge chin, and an off-color stand combine forces to create a profoundly ugly 24″ iMac that nobody’s happy with… except for us. After all, we have an unprecedented opportunity to capitalize with our new 2021 iMac skins

As is standard for dBrand skins, the bezel covers are made from 3M vinyl, which the company says are easy to apply and leave no residue if you ever remove them.

The matte black bezel skin costs $49.95, with free shipping.

If you wished Apple made a completely matte black iMac, then the company can make that wish come true too – at a price! A further $59.95 gets you a skin to cover the color on the front. But if you also want to cover the back, sides and stand, you’re looking at an extra $499.95 for an eye-watering total of $609.85 – or almost half the price of the entry-level 24-inch iMac.

Personally, I’d be happy with the silver iMac with the black bezel skin.

All the new iMac skins are available for pre-order now, with shipping in June.

