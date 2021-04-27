Edison OnMail email services exits beta and launches with new iOS app

In August 2020, Edison announced the beta launch of its new OnMail email service. Today, the service officially exits the beta period and adds a brand-new iOS app.

Edison’s new OnMail service is available in four plans: free Personal accounts and three subscription-based plans for Freelance, Professional, and Business use. The freelance, professional, and business accounts all come with a free custom domain name. You can also bring your own domain name to OnMail if you already own it. The personal accounts will receive free @onmail.com addresses.

OnMail includes a number of features to help it stand out from a traditional Gmail or iCloud account.

Accept Senders lets you control who can send you an email before it ever hits your inbox

Import from Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, Hotmail, AOL, and MSN (paid accounts only)

Blocks pixel and read receipts

100MB fille attachments

Visual format for newsletters, offers, etc

Customizable inboxes for consuming your inbox how you prefer

Natural language search

10GB of free storage

“We have spent the last ten years as a company perfecting email technology and the expertise to solve the long standing problems you experience with email. To fully improve your control over your email experience and make large leaps in the email space, we had to own both the front end and the service itself without any external dependencies,” said Jeff Pearsall, VP of design at Edison Software.

“It has taken over two years to build the OnMail service from the ground up and it is an incredible experience. Fast, simple with many groundbreaking new email features. More importantly, we do not treat your email account like a traceable web cookie to track and target you with ads. OnMail always blocks email trackers and ad-targeting to protect your privacy. We hope you like it as much as we do,” said Mikael Berner, CEO at Edison Software.

OnMail, similar to Hey, seeks to create a better inbox by creating an all-in-one approach, rather than just build an app or a service. OnMail’s email service can be used with any internet browser, iPhone, and iPad, and is compatible for use with the Edison Mail app for iOS, Android, and Mac.

Later in 2021, the OnMail email service will also add a mobile app for Android, Calendar functionality, Yahoo and Exchange support, and two-factor authentication.

For a complete list of all plans, features and pricing, visit OnMail’s web site.

