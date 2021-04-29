Latest Apple Pay promotion offers exclusive Mother’s Day deals

From now until May 9, Apple is teaming up with a handful of retailers to offer special deals for Mother’s Day when Apple Pay is used at checkout.

Apple Pay sent its US customers an email with four brands offering exclusive Mother’s Day deals. For example, 1-800-Flowers offer $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with code APPLEPAY. See all deals:

J. Crew: An extra $25 off $150 or more with code APPLEPAY

An extra $25 off $150 or more with code APPLEPAY Uncommon Goods: 15% off selected items with code APPLEPAY

15% off selected items with code APPLEPAY Zazzle: 30% off with code APPLEPAYZAZZ

30% off with code APPLEPAYZAZZ 1-800-Flowers $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with code APPLEPAY

Apple also features Cocokind, Alex and Ani, and Rothy’s with “more ways to show you care,” although there are no Apple Pay promotions available at these stores.

The company also touts that you can use Apple Maps to find “sweet treats”:

Explore great places to treat Mom (or yourself) to dessert with Apple Maps Guides from Red Tricycle in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Apart from Apple Pay deals, in the Apple Store the company is also promoting gifts for Mother’s Day with the brand new AirTag, AirPods, HomePod mini, and new cases from the “Spring Loaded” event. You can check all the gifts here.

