Procreate teases M1 iPad support: 4x faster, paint on 3D models, improved accessibility

Popular illustration app Procreate is ready for the new M1 iPad Pro. Ahead of the release, it shared more about the performance and features the upcoming software will enable thanks to Apple Silicon.

Procreate put up a new webpage to highlight the improvements arriving with its M1 optimized iPadOS software with the tagline “A whole new dimension.”

The upcoming Procreate release will let you illustrate right on 3D models with “all the power and beauty of Procreate’s brush engine and image effects.” And taking that further, you can visualize 3D artwork in AR.

Free your 3D artwork from the canvas and see it in the real world with AR. Realistic lighting and shadow effects help you visualize and capture the possibilities.

When it comes to performance, Procreate says the M1 iPad Pro will be up to 4x faster when working with “high-resolution, richly layered artworks.”

The UI has also been tweaked to be more accessible for all users, including an “Audio Feedback” feature that will speak “every move you make” thanks to a new VoiceOver integration.

Procreate hasn’t shared a release date yet for its new software, but offers an email signup to alert you when it does. The new M1 iPad Pro goes up for pre-order tomorrow, April 30, and is expected to arrive by May 21. Procreate will likely have its optimized app ready to go by then.

Procreate for iPad is a $9.99 purchase from the App Store.

