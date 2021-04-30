The new iPad Pro is the first of Apple’s tablets to come with 5G for the cellular models. While Apple normally doesn’t do discounts, it’s partnered with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to offer rebates when you buy a cellular iPad Pro through the Apple Store – but there is some fine print to sift through. Follow along for how the 5G iPad Pro rebate works through Apple.

Apple almost never does discounts or sales, leaving them to third-party retailers. And specifically for cellular iPads, carriers often do some sort of discount if you commit to a service contract and buy through them.

However, Apple has a new promotion with the launch of the 5G iPad Pro that offers rebates up to $200 – effectively paying for the upgrade – when you buy a cellular 2021 iPad Pro directly (no contract required for T-Mobile and Verizon – AT&T’s deal requires you keep service for 30 months to get the full reabte).

How to get a 5G iPad Pro rebate through Apple

Through June 27, buy a new 5G iPad Pro directly from Apple and activate it with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon AT&T offers $150 back via monthly bill credits T-Mobile and Verizon offer $200 via virtual MasterCard/e-gift card



AT&T specifics

In Settings, scroll to “ Cellular Data ” and tap “ Set up Cellular Data “ Choose AT&T and then “ add to an existing wireless plan ” if you are an existing customer or “ purchase a new wireless plan ” if you are a new customer

” and tap “ “ Choose any postpaid cellular data plan within 14 days of receiving your iPad shipment notification

Follow the activation prompts

Once you’ve activated, you’ll receive $150 ($5/mo. over 30 months) via monthly bill credits within three bill cycles.

T-Mobile specifics

You can activate a new cellular data plan right from your new iPad. Follow these instructions to purchase an eligible plan:

In Settings, scroll to “Cellular Data” and tap “Set up Cellular Data” Choose T-Mobile/Sprint and then select “Add a line” Select a 10GB postpaid plan or better within 30 days of purchasing your new iPad Follow the activation prompts

Complete the promotional application using promo code 2021APPLERETAILIPAD at promotions.t-mobile.com. Within six to eight weeks of submitting your application, you’ll receive a $200 virtual prepaid MasterCard®.

Verizon specifics

Within 30 days of placing your order, activate your new iPad on an Unlimited or Unlimited Plus data plan at verizon.com or on the MyVerizon App. Complete the promotional application at vzw.com/myverizon or use the MyVerizon App. Within eight weeks of submitting your application, you’ll receive a $200 Verizon e-gift card.

Nitty gritty details

** AT&T Special Offer: $150 Apple iPad Bill Credit Offer: Limited time offer through June 27, 2021. Requires new postpaid tablet line. Requires buying a new Wifi + Cellular iPad from Apple Retail or Apple.com. Certified Refurbished devices are excluded. Required Tablet Line: Postpaid data service required (min. $10/mo.) for new tablet within 14 days of in-store purchase date or online purchase shipping date. Existing customers can add to eligible current plans which may be less. If service is cancelled, credits will stop. Apple may provide certain information about your device and purchase to AT&T to facilitate and verify your eligibility for this Special Offer. Activation Fee: $30 each. Bill Credits: Credits start within 3 bill cycle. Will receive catch-up credits once credits start. Applied in equal amounts to device over entire Agreement term and will not exceed $150. To get all credits, discounted device must remain on Agreement for entire term and you must keep eligible service on device for entire installment term. If you cancel service on credits will stop. May not be combined w/certain other offers, discounts or credits. Subject to Wireless Customer Agreement at att.com/wca. Service not for resale. Deposit: Service deposit may apply. Limits: Purchase & line limits apply. Credit approval, activation (up to $45/line) and other fees, advanced payments and other charges apply. Additional monthly fees & taxes: Apply per line and include Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee (up to $1.50), Administrative Fee ($1.99) & other fees which are not government-required surcharges as well as taxes. Additional one-time Fees may apply. See www.att.com/mobilityfees for more details. Coverage & service not avail. everywhere. You get an off-net (roaming) usage allowance for each service. If you exceed the allowance, your service(s) may be restricted or terminated. International and domestic off-net data may be at 2G speeds. Other restrictions apply & may result in service termination. Pricing, promotions, programming, terms & restrictions subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice. AT&T service is subject to AT&T network management policies, see att.com/broadbandinfo for details. Pricing, promotions, terms & restrictions subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice. ** T-Mobile & Sprint Special Trade-in Offer: Get $200 back on any iPad purchased from the Apple Store and Apple.com. Via rebate with virtual prepaid card when you add a mobile internet line of 10GB or more. Available at participating Apple Store locations and Apple.com. Tax on pre-rebate price due at sale. Limited time offer through June 27, 2021; subject to change. Qualifying credit, new mobile internet line (10GB or higher) activation, and redemption required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Apple may provide certain information about your device and purchase to T-Mobile/Sprint to facilitate and verify your eligibility for this Special Offer. $200 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard® Card, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Cardholder Agreement. Lines must be active and in good standing when card is issued. Allow 6-8 weeks fulfillment of offer requirements. Max 12/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. ** Verizon Special Offer: Get a $200 Gift Card. Limited time offer through June 27, 2021. Activate your own Cellular iPad online at Verizon.com. Select a consumer Unlimited or Unlimited Plus data plan. How to Redeem: Submit promotional application through http://www.vzw.com/myverizon within 30 days of activation. Apple may provide certain information about your device and purchase to Verizon to facilitate and verify your eligibility for this Special Offer. Receive a $200 Verizon e-Gift Card when you activate an iPad purchased from Apple Retail or Apple.com on any Verizon consumer postpaid plan. Redeem via your Notifications on the My Verizon app or vzw.com/myverizon. Customer must submit for redemption within 30 days of activation, and device must remain activated for 45 consecutive days. May not be combined with other promotional offers. We reserve the right to charge the amount of the Verizon e-Gift Card to your Verizon Wireless account if service is canceled within 12 months or change your price plan from an eligible unlimited plan. Your Verizon e-Gift Card will be sent via email within 8 weeks after receipt of claim to the submitted email address. This gift card can be used to buy merchandise & services at stores/kiosks operated by Verizon or at verizon.com. Gift cards cannot be used at Verizon Authorized Retailer locations. Gift cards can be used to pay a Verizon Wireless or Fios bill by visiting Verizon.com or using the My Verizon app (wireless bills only) or My Fios app. Do not mail printed copy of digital gift card with your bill. For card balance call 1.800.876.4141 or dial #GIFT (#4438) from your wireless device. Gift cards are non-refundable and cannot be returned for a cash refund, except in those states as required by law. Use of gift card constitutes acceptance of all terms & conditions. Treat this card like cash, neither Version nor Apple is responsible for gift cards that have been lost, stolen, or damaged. Gift cards do not expire and are not subject to dormancy or other fees. Gift cards may not be used for resale, advertising, marketing, sweepstakes or other promotional purposes without consent. Offer not available to Visible customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: