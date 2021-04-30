Apple releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 beta 2 to developers

Following Monday’s release of iOS 14.5 to the public, Apple is pushing ahead with beta testing of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6. The company is now rolling out the second beta of these updates to developers, coming just over a week after beta 1 was released to developers and public beta users.

Today’s new release of the iOS 14.6 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 18F5055b.

Apple is also rolling out the second beta of tvOS 14.6 and HomePod Software 14.6 to Apple TV and HomePod. Apple has also released the second beta of watchOS 7.5 to developers.

Thus far, iOS 14.6 does not feature many changes. In fact, the only change we’ve noticed so far is that iOS 14.6 makes it easier for beta users to install RC build and skip other available beta updates.

You can now directly update your iOS or iPadOS device to the latest Release Candidate without removing the beta profile. After updating to the Release Candidate, you can choose to update to the next available beta or uninstall the profile to remove your device from the beta program.

It’s also likely that iOS 14.6 includes new features in the Apple Podcasts app for the upcoming Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform, which will launch sometime in May.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 14.6 beta or the other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

