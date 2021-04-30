Apple releases second developer beta of watchOS 7.5 to developers

Apple surprisingly released the second beta of watchOS 7.5 to developers on Friday, just a week after releasing the first beta versions of iOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and more. The update likely comes with bug fixes and general improvements.

We don’t yet know what is new in watchOS 7.5 beta 2. Even the first beta version introduced last week does not seem to add any new features. As iOS 14.6 is expected to enable paid podcast subscriptions, there is a possibility that watchOS 7.5 will add the same feature for Apple Watch users.

Developers can update to watchOS 7.5 beta 2 through the Watch app on iPhone. The update has yet to be released to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program.

Previously to watchOS 7.5 beta, watchOS 7.4 was released to the public on April 26 with a new feature to unlock iPhones with Face ID using the Apple Watch, as well as enabling ECG in more countries.

The watchOS 7.5 beta 2 follows the release of iOS 14.6 beta 2 to developers, which was also released today. If you spot any changes in today’s betas, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

