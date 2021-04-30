M1 iMac still available for May delivery, but some colors now pushed to June

M1 iMac orders first opened up this morning with the all-new design coming in seven colors. While there are models still available for the earliest May 21 delivery, some colors are now pushed into June.

Apple has quite the variety of M1 iMacs available when you consider all of the storage and RAM options plus seven colors (four for the base model).

The earliest deliveries for pre-orders of the new iMac are set to arrive by May 21 but after availability being open for just about five hours, a number of colors now have shipping times going into mid-June.

At the time of writing, the base $1,299 M1 iMac is still shipping by May 21 in all four colors – even for build-to-order options.

But the mid and high-end iMac models, particularly in yellow, orange, and purple have slipped to June 8-22. Blue and green have slipped just a few days to May 24 – June 1, with silver being the one option of the mid and high-end machines still arriving by May 21.

For now, most build-to-order options don’t increase the shipping estimate (except for the 2TB upgrade on some colors).

