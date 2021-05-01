Quarter over quarter, Apple dominates the tablet market with the iPad. According to a preliminary report by IDC, the company has a 31.7% of market share in this segment, followed by Samsung with 20.0% only. This data represents the months of January, February, and March.

While much of the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of tablets and Chromebooks remain on fire. Tablets had an outstanding first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) with 55.2% year-over-year growth and shipments totaling 39.9 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation

The last time the tablet market grew that much was in 2013 with a 56.9% year over year grow.

“While vaccine rollouts and businesses returning to offices may slow down the work-from-home trend, we are still far from returning to ‘normal’ working conditions and hence the demand for tablets, especially detachables, is expected to continue for a while,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

As for Apple, preliminary results show the company shipped 12.7 million iPads in Q1 2021, with a 31.7% market share. It’s a 64.3% year-over-year growth. The Cupertino company is followed by Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon, and Huawei.

Last week, Apple reported record Q2 2021 earning with $89.6 billion in revenue. Although the company doesn’t report unit sales for any of its hardware products, the iPad had a %79 YOY grow:

$47.94 billion: iPhone (Up 65%)

$9.1 billion: Mac (Up 70% YOY)

$7.81 billion: iPad (up 79% YOY)

$7.84 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 24% YOY)

$16.9 billion: Services (Up 26% YOY)

Here’s what Tim Cook said about Q2 2021:

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”

