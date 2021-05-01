PSA: Repairing the 5th-generation iPad Pro can cost up to $699

With the fifth-generation iPad Pro already available to order on the Apple site, the company just updated its support ‘Service and Repair’ page with the cost to repair the iPad with and without warranty.

The fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro repair is $699 if it’s out-of-warranty, which is $50 more than the others 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This could be because Apple introduced a new mini-LED display in this model, while it also increased the starting price.

Either way, with AppleCare+, the service fee is $49 for any iPad. Without AppleCare+, even if your iPad has less than a year of usage, if the screen gets broken accidentally or has other accidental damage or issues caused by unauthorized modifications, it will be considered as out-of-warranty as well.

For the 11-inch model, which has the same Liquid Retina display as the previous model, the repair out-of-warranty is still $499.

Recently, there was a controversy about the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch model, because, on the Apple website, the company said customers would need to buy a new accessory to use with it. This week, Apple now says the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will work with the old Magic Keyboard, but ‘may not precisely fit when closed’. Here’s what Apple has to say about it:

“The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it’s possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.“

This new iPad is set to launch in the second half of May, with the first pre-orders arriving on May 21. This Pro tablet comes with the M1 chip, 50% faster than the previous A12Z processor, a Thunderbolt port, and 5G connection support. If you try to order the new iPad Pro now, delayed shipping times mean your order might not arrive until July.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: