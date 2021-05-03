App Store tax and price changes coming to Kenya, Nigeria, Peru, and Sweden

Apple announced on Monday some changes coming to App Store taxes and prices in Kenya, Nigeria, Peru, and Sweden. While Apple will increase the price of apps and transactions in most of the mentioned countries, one of them will soon have prices decreased.

The price change was confirmed by Apple in an email sent today to developers who are part of the Apple Developer Program. According to the company, prices will be adjusted due to local taxes or fluctuation in the exchange rate of international currencies.

Here’s what the company says:

When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store in certain regions and/or adjust your proceeds. In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will change.

In Kenya, Apple is raising prices due to a new 16% value-added tax, plus another 1.5% tax that applies to foreign developers. In Nigeria, there’s a new 7.5% tax that has made Apple raise prices. The App Store in Peru will have prices increased, while prices will be reduced in Sweden — most likely due to the local currencies.

Apple also warns that although prices will not change in Ireland, the “proceeds will be adjusted to reflect the value-added tax rate reversion to 23% after a temporary decrease to 21%.” These changes should become effective in the next few days and will affect apps and in-app purchases, including subscriptions made through the App Store system.

Developers can find more details about the App Store price increase on the App Store Connect website.

