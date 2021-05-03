Apple releases watchOS 7.4.1 with security improvements

Following the release of the iOS 14.5.1 update to the public, Apple has just released watchOS 7.4.1 for Apple Watch users. The company doesn’t say exactly what has changed with today’s update beyond mentioning that this version brings security improvements.

watchOS 7.4 was released in late April with an important new feature that lets iPhone users unlock their device with the Apple Watch while wearing a mask, instead of using Face ID. The update also enabled the ECG app and irregular rhythm notifications in more countries.

Apple says iOS 14.5.1 fixes a bug that prevented some users from seeing App Tracking Transparency prompts, but the changes in watchOS 7.4.1 remain unclear.

Here’s the release note for watchOS 7.4.1:

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

If you spot any changes in watchOS 7.4.1 or the other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

