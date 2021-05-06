After launching a major overhaul with an-all new design and lots of customization back in January, Carrot Weather is out with another solid update today. The latest release brings more improvements like quick switching between custom layouts, live customization previews, new fonts, tide data, and more.

The detailed customization that arrived with 5.0 has been such a hit that Carrot Weather developer Grailr put a lot of time into making it even easier and faster to build your weather app exactly how you want it with the 5.2 update.

Three big improvements to customization are live previews to visualize your changes as you make them, the ability to manage multiple layouts with quick switching, and new customization sections: Alerts and Maps (Ultra subscription required for Maps customization).

Another new feature with Carrot Weather 5.2 is five fonts to pick from including San Francisco Rounded, San Francisco, Avenir Next, New York, and Papyrus – yes the latter is a joke but indeed useable 😂.

And Ultra subscribers are also gaining tide data.

Carrot Weather is available on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Carrot Weather 5.2 release notes:

It’s allergy season, meatbags: a time for runny noses, itchy eyes, and major updates to your favorite weather app! Customization Overhaul Visit the all-new Layout screen to build your dream weather app. Customization is now faster and easier than ever before, with handy previews of each section so you can see your changes as you make them. (Premium required.) New Sections View the radar right in-line with the rest of your forecast with the new Maps section! There’s also a new Alerts section that’s useful if you like to see the titles of active alerts. (Premium Ultra required for the Maps section.) Font & Text Size Choose the perfect font and text size for your needs from the all-new Display screen. (Pro-tip: smaller text sizes can fit more data on one screen.) Tide Data Monitor the rise and fall of sea levels – while there’s still land for you to monitor them from. Enable via the Sources screen. (Premium Ultra required.) New Content I’ve hidden 4 new secret locations across the map. Plus: a new achievement! But wait, there’s more! – The horizontal Hourly Forecast sections can now fit up to 4 additional data points. – The wind details chart now shows wind direction arrows. – Simplified design of several sections, particularly the Hourly Forecast horizontal chart (which now shows up to 2 additional columns by default). – Added a “now” option to Current Observations displayed summary (the text simply says “Clear”, “Partly Cloudy”, etc). – The ClimaCell data source’s name has been updated to Tomorrow.io. Next up, my favorite time of year: hurricane season! xoxo, CARROT

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: