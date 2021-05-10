Mosyle unveils Device Scout, Detection & Removal, and App Catalog for its K-12 focused Apple Mobile Device Management Platform

Mosyle provides mobile device management support for enterprise and education environments working with Apple. Today, they’re launching a host of new features to assist education organizations better secure and manage their Apple devices.

The latest updates to Mosyle are aimed at bringing Apple MDM and endpoint security to a new level in K-12 schools. The new features in Mosyle Manager Premium features include:

Device Scout: Providing tools to assess and automatically remediate K-12 iOS and macOS devices in accordance with security rules designed by Mosyle’s Security Research Team. These configuration rules take into consideration K-12 deployment and use-case models, achieving the ideal balance of device protection and usage.

Detection & Removal: Delivering endpoint protection feature set integrated within a K-12 product to assist education IT departments in securing their devices. This feature automatically installs on current and future Apple devices, ensuring devices are immediately protected when used by teachers and students.

Mosyle App Catalog: The feature eliminates the time-consuming and manual process of managing non-App Store apps for macOS. Mosyle's App Catalog provides a simple and automated method to install and patch non-Mac and App Store apps on macOS without the hassle of PKG, scripts, self-hosted solutions, and Privacy Permissions granting.

“We have a deep heritage in education and a first-hand understanding that managing and protecting Apple devices in schools is completely different than within enterprises and government organizations,” said Fredy Padovan, VP of Education, Mosyle. “Mosyle Manager is purpose-built with education in mind, and these powerful security enhancements are being delivered at no additional cost to our education customers. This announcement sets the standard for Apple device protection and management in K-12 schools and ensures their Apple fleets are fully protected for the 2021-2022 school year.”

Device Scout for iOS, Detection & Removal, and App Catalog are available today to Mosyle Manager Premium subscribers at no additional cost. Device Scout for macOS will be available before Summer 2021 to Mosyle Manager Premium customers free of charge.

9to5Mac’s Take

Mosyle just recently launched Mosyle Fuse and a free edition for business customers, so they’re back again with new functionality. The App Catalog is extremely beneficial for schools and businesses because so many of the devices used in Apple deployments are not available in the Mac App Store. After Apple removed the functionality from FleetSmith after its acquisition, many vendors are stepping in to replace the functionality.

