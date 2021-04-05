Mosyle launches Mosyle Fuse to streamline MDM, identity, and security on macOS

Mosyle, the popular Apple device management vendor, is launching a free tier for up to 30 devices. Included in the new free tier are all the features of Mosyle Business at no charge. The company is also releasing Mosyle Fuse to create an end-to-end macOS management and security solution.

“Apple products set the standard for productivity, security, and user experience. Because of that, the company has seen explosive growth in the enterprise market,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO, Mosyle. “Regardless of a company’s size, MDM plays a fundamental role in enhancing the experience employees have with Apple devices. We’ve always put a focus on offering the best products at the most affordable prices, so it was an easy choice to extend a free version of our flagship Mosyle Business solution to new customers.”

Included in the free tier are features like zero-touch deployment, support for shared iPad, full Apple Business Manager Support, app installations/patches, and integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory, and more.

Mosyle Fuse

Mosyle has also added Mosyle Fuse to their product portfolio. Fuse is the first cloud-native solution to blend enterprise-grade mobile device management, identity management, automated applications installing and patching, and endpoint security for Apple-focused enterprises.

Fuse delivers a full MDM experience for iOS, macOS, and tvOS with all the standard features like zero-touch deployment and ongoing management. Fuse also includes automation of compliance for macOS, and a built-in native antivirus solution with the ability to isolate, lock, or even wipe infected devices. Mosyle Auth 2 standardizes the local macOS account creation and streamlines the single sign-on experience. Finally, the Mosyle App Catalog is a turnkey approach for installing and patching non-Mac App Store apps on macOS.

“Apple adoption in the enterprise is growing exponentially,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO, Mosyle. “But this comes a time where work-from-anywhere initiatives are pushing management and protection away from the network to the endpoint. Mosyle Fuse is the obvious combination of Apple MDM and security that supports that shift for enterprises across the globe.”

