Apple @ Work Podcast: Zero-Touch deployment and why it’s a key part of IT security

- Mar. 30th 2021 2:00 am PT

0

Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Greg Keller from JumpCloud to discuss their new Zero-Touch implementation and why it’s a key part of the IT security strategy for remote and in-office employees.

Connect with Bradley

Listen and Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley Chambers looks at the latest trends and news with how the Mac and iOS are working in enterprise IT environments.
Apple @ Work Podcast

Apple @ Work Podcast

Bradley Chambers and various experts discuss the latest with Apple in the enterprise and K-12. New episodes come out bi-weekly on Wednesday

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.